Australia shares set for a flat start, NZ falls
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
May 18, 2016 / 10:30 PM / a year ago

Australia shares set for a flat start, NZ falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised for
a flat start on Thursday after a steady close on Wall Street in
a volatile session as the minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve
April meeting signaled a possible near-term rate rise. 
    Local share price index futures slipped 0.1 percent
to 5,355 points, a 1.2-point discount to the underlying
benchmark. The S&P/ASX 200 index closed down 0.7 percent
on Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.38
percent in early trade to 6,955.87 points.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
