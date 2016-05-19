FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen subdued, NZ slips in early trade
May 19, 2016 / 10:56 PM / a year ago

Australia shares seen subdued, NZ slips in early trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set for a
lacklustre start on Friday with a fall on Wall Street and an
absence of major action in commodity prices offering investors
no real leads.
    Pointing to a subdued open, share price index futures
 eased a mere 0.1 percent to 5,339.0, a 15.7-point
premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The
benchmark fell 0.6 percent on Thursday.
    Before the opening bell, Australia's Oil Search 
announced it had agreed on a takeover offer worth $2.2 billion
for its Papua New Guinea rival InterOil Corp and said it
would sell part of InterOil's key asset to French oil major
Total SA. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index shed 0.2
percent, or 16.0 points, to 6,887.6 in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
