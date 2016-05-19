Australia shares seen subdued, NZ slips in early trade

SYDNEY, May 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set for a lacklustre start on Friday with a fall on Wall Street and an absence of major action in commodity prices offering investors no real leads. Pointing to a subdued open, share price index futures eased a mere 0.1 percent to 5,339.0, a 15.7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.6 percent on Thursday. Before the opening bell, Australia's Oil Search announced it had agreed on a takeover offer worth $2.2 billion for its Papua New Guinea rival InterOil Corp and said it would sell part of InterOil's key asset to French oil major Total SA. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index shed 0.2 percent, or 16.0 points, to 6,887.6 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by James Dalgleish)