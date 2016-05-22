FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set to open higher, NZ flat
May 22, 2016 / 11:30 PM / a year ago

Australia shares set to open higher, NZ flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, May 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to
open a touch higher on Monday following a solid finish on Wall
Street last week, though weaker gold, metals and oil prices,
hurt by a stronger U.S. dollar, may weigh on resources stocks.
    Local share price index futures inched up 0.1
percent to 5,360.0, an 8.7-point premium to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.5 percent
last Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped 4.7
points to 6,905.2 in early trade.
    Bluescope Steel shares may get a lift after it
raised its forecast for second-half underlying earnings before
interest and tax to A$270 million ($195 million) from an earlier
forecast of around A$205 million.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

($1 = 1.3845 Australian dollars)

 (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Kim Coghill)

