a year ago
Australia shares seen subdued, NZ stocks edge lower
May 23, 2016 / 10:55 PM / a year ago

Australia shares seen subdued, NZ stocks edge lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to have
a cautious start on Tuesday, following an unimpressive finish on
Wall Street, with resources stocks likely to be weighed by
slipping commodity prices.
    Local share price index futures inched down 0.1
percent to 5,335.0, a 16.1-point premium to the close of the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index on Monday. The benchmark
dipped 0.6 percent in the last session, having touched its
lowest level in two weeks.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index eased 0.4
percent in early trade.

    
 (Reporting by Cecile Lefort, editing by G Crosse)

