NZ shares slightly firmer, Australia eyes subdued start
May 26, 2016 / 10:25 PM / a year ago

NZ shares slightly firmer, Australia eyes subdued start

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 27 (Reuters) - New Zealand stocks opened a touch
higher on Friday, while their Australian counterparts are
looking at a similarly subdued start following an unimpressive
session on Wall Street and a mixed performance in commodities
markets.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index crept up
0.1 percent, or 6.1 points, to 6,954.0 in early trade.
    Australia's share price index futures inched up 0.1
percent, or 5.0 points, to 5,398.0, a mere 10-point premium to
the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark is up
0.7 percent so far this week.

    
 (Reporting by Ian Chua, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
