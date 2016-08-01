FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Australia shares to drop ahead of rate decision, NZ slips
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 1, 2016 / 11:06 PM / a year ago

Australia shares to drop ahead of rate decision, NZ slips

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to
open lower on Tuesday, drifting down from a near one-year high
after oil prices fell, while investors await a decision by the
Reserve Bank of Australia on whether to cut rates to a record
low.
    Local share price index futures pointed to a weaker
opening, falling 0.4 percent to a 62.4-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose
0.45 percent to 5,587.4 on Monday.
    The central bank is tipped by a majority of economists to
cut the interest rate by 25 basis points to a new low of 1.5
percent to curb a slowdown in inflation. The decision is due at
0430 GMT.
    New Zealand's NZX 50 index dipped 6.44 points to
7,350.19 in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.