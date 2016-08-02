FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set to extend losses into second session
August 2, 2016 / 10:45 PM / a year ago

Australia shares set to extend losses into second session

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open
lower on Wednesday, extending losses into a second session, as a
weak Wall Street weighed on the index.
    The local share price index futures fell 0.6
percent to 5,465, but that was a 75.5-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.84
percent on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.15
percent in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, click
on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, click on 

 (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

