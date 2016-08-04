FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Australia shares to open firmer after BoE acts, NZ flat
August 4, 2016 / 10:25 PM / a year ago

Australia shares to open firmer after BoE acts, NZ flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares looked set to
open modestly higher on Friday after an aggressive easing
package from the Bank of England lifted risk appetite globally,
though caution lingered ahead of U.S. jobs data later in the
session.
    The local share price index futures rose 0.3
percent to 5,452. The underlying S&P/ASX 200 index edged
up 0.2 percent on Thursday to 5,475.8.
    The Bank of England cut interest rates to next to nothing on
Thursday and unleashed billions of pounds of stimulus to cushion
the economic shock from Britain's vote to leave the European
Union. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was all but
flat in early trade.

    
 (Reporting by Wayne Cole, editing by G Crosse)

