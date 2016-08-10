FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Australia shares set to fall, New Zealand shares open lower
August 10, 2016 / 10:25 PM / a year ago

Australia shares set to fall, New Zealand shares open lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open
lower on Thursday, extending losses into a second consecutive
session, as the index came under pressure from weaker global
equity markets and depressed oil prices.
    The local share price index futures fell 0.1
percent to 5,483.0, a 60.7-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.16 percent
on Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.13
percent in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
