a year ago
Australia set to fall on tepid U.S retail sales data, NZ flat
August 14, 2016 / 10:40 PM / a year ago

Australia set to fall on tepid U.S retail sales data, NZ flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares look set to
edge lower at the open on Monday on worries about U.S and
Chinese growth. The market's direction will also likely be
driven by results from National Australia Bank, Newcrest Mining
and others due on Monday.    
The local share price index futures fell 11 points to
5,474 points, 56.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark rose 22.88 in its last
session on Friday, gaining 0.6 percent last week.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat in
early trade.    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Howard Goller)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
