a year ago
Australia shares set for firm start, NZ stocks steady
#Basic Materials
August 15, 2016 / 11:10 PM / a year ago

Australia shares set for firm start, NZ stocks steady

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set for a
firm start on Tuesday, tracking a buoyant session on Wall
Street, with investors focused on more earnings results from
local companies, including giant miner BHP Billiton.
    Local share price index futures rose 0.1 percent to
5,494.0, but that was a 37-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close on Monday. The benchmark inched
up 0.2 percent in the last session, edging closer to a recent
one-year peak.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index opened
steady at 7,383.67, within a whisker of an all-time peak of
7,391.65 touched last week.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
