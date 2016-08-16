FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Australian shares expected to edge down, NZ higher in early trade
August 16, 2016 / 10:30 PM / a year ago

Australian shares expected to edge down, NZ higher in early trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares are seen
slightly lower at Wednesday's open, weighed down by falls on
Wall Street.
    Company results, and the release of wages data at 11:30
a.m., will drive sentiment through the day.
    The local share price index futures fell 0.1
percent to 5,482 points, a 50-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 7.96 points,
or 0.14 percent, on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 43
points, or 0.6 percent in early trade, reaching 7,353.78 points.
   
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Alan Crosby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
