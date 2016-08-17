FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Australian shares set for steady start, NZ flat
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 17, 2016 / 10:15 PM / a year ago

Australian shares set for steady start, NZ flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares looked set for
a hesitant start after Wall Street made marginal gains and with
domestic jobs data and a raft of corporate results looming.
    The local share price index futures was up 0.1
percent at 5,513 in early trade. The S&P/ASX 200 index 
ended on Wednesday with a slim gain of 0.05 percent, or 3
points, at 5,535.
    AMP Ltd reported net profit of A$523 million for
the half year and a dividend of 14 cents. 
    Wall Street ended slightly higher on Wednesday after minutes
from the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting showed voting
members divided over whether to raise interest rates soon. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was 0.15
percent firmer at 7,365.
    
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, click on 

 (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.