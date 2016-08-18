FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Australia shares may fall on Moody's warning on banks
August 18, 2016 / 10:45 PM / a year ago

Australia shares may fall on Moody's warning on banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares face a
cautious start on Friday after Moody's revised its outlook on
the country's banks down to negative from stable. 
    Investors will also be watching for more company results,
including Woodside, Insurance Australia Group and Medibank.
    Local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent to
5,491.0, but that was a 16.8-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark index fell 0.5
percent on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index inched up
5.2 points to 7,390.32 in early trade.

    
 (Reporting by Sonali Paul, editing by G Crosse)

