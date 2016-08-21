FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Australia shares seen following Wall St lower, NZ stocks edge higher
August 21, 2016 / 11:05 PM / a year ago

Australia shares seen following Wall St lower, NZ stocks edge higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares are seen edging
lower at the open on Monday, weighed by a slide on Wall Street
on Friday.
    Trading during the day and through the week is expected to
be driven by local company results.
    The local share price index futures fell 0.1
percent to 5,490 points, a 36.7-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent
on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.21
percent in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
