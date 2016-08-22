FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Australia shares poised for flat start, NZ at record highs
August 22, 2016 / 10:41 PM / a year ago

Australia shares poised for flat start, NZ at record highs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to
start mostly unchanged on Tuesday as they track Wall Street, but
a drop in metals and oil prices overnight are expected to weigh
on the benchmark index.
    Local share price index futures slipped 0.1 percent
to 5,494 points, a 21.1 point discount to the underlying
benchmark, which lost 0.21 percent on Monday.
    Caltex Australia and Oil Search report
half-year figures. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index hit another
record high of 7,481.0 points in early trade, up 0.3 percent.

    
 (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Alan Crosby)

