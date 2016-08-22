Australia shares poised for flat start, NZ at record highs

SYDNEY, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to start mostly unchanged on Tuesday as they track Wall Street, but a drop in metals and oil prices overnight are expected to weigh on the benchmark index. Local share price index futures slipped 0.1 percent to 5,494 points, a 21.1 point discount to the underlying benchmark, which lost 0.21 percent on Monday. Caltex Australia and Oil Search report half-year figures. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index hit another record high of 7,481.0 points in early trade, up 0.3 percent. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Alan Crosby)