FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Australia shares set to open lower, results to dominate
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Trump heads for Texas as flood waters rise
Trump heads for Texas as flood waters rise
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 24, 2016 / 11:25 PM / a year ago

Australia shares set to open lower, results to dominate

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to
open lower, under pressure from mining and energy stocks, while
results and outlooks from Woolworths, South32, Amcor and other
top 200 companies will offer additional direction. 
    Local share price index futures slipped 0.1 percent
to a 24.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
 close, pointing to a weaker opening. The benchmark
inched up 0.1 percent on Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2
percent to 7,423.21 in early trade.
    Woolworths, Australia's biggest grocer, reported
its first annual loss, as expected, hit by big write-offs on its
exit from hardware. Its underlying profit before one-offs slid
39 percent to A$1.558 billion, in line with market forecasts.
 
    Amcor beat analysts' forecasts with a 7.5 percent
rise in underlying annual profit to $671 million. Analysts'
forecasts were around $594 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S. 
    Miner South32 reported a 76 percent drop in
underlying annual earnings to $138 million, but that was better
than analysts had feared, and it paid a final dividend of 1 cent
a share, while the market had expected no dividend. 
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.