FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Australia shares set for guarded start, NZ flat
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 25, 2016 / 10:35 PM / a year ago

Australia shares set for guarded start, NZ flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares set for
cautious start after a soft finish on Wall Street and ahead of a
long-awaited speech by the head of the Federal Reserve that
could clarify the outlook for U.S. interest rates.
    The local share price index futures rose 0.1
percent to 5,518 in early trade. The underlying S&P/ASX 200
index gave up 0.36 percent, or 19.77 points, to close at
5,541.90 on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down
0.13 percent in quiet trade.
    U.S. stocks ended modestly lower on Thursday, weighed down
by a drop in healthcare and consumer names, while financials
advanced slightly after two more Fed officials pushed the case
for a rate hike. 

    
 (Reporting by Wayne Cole, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.