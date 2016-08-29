FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set to recover, NZ rises
August 29, 2016 / 10:45 PM / a year ago

Australia shares set to recover, NZ rises

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares look set to open higher
on Tuesday, tracking a buoyant session on Wall Street, although
renewed concerns on a persistent oil glut could put energy
stocks under pressure.
    U.S. stock markets climbed overnight helped by gains in the
financial and commodity sectors after consumer spending rose for
a fourth straight month. 
    Oil prices fell more than 1 percent on Monday as hopes of a
production freeze faded on the backdrop of rising output from
the Middle East. 
    The local share price index futures rose 0.3
percent, a 0.2 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark closed at its lowest in over
three weeks on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 0.29
percent at 22:37 GMT.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 
    
For more information on DIARIES & DATA:
U.S. earnings diary   
Wall Street Week Ahead   
Eurostocks Week Ahead  
................................................................
For latest top breaking news across all markets          

 (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by
James Dalgleish)

