Australia shares set to recover, NZ rises

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares look set to open higher on Tuesday, tracking a buoyant session on Wall Street, although renewed concerns on a persistent oil glut could put energy stocks under pressure. U.S. stock markets climbed overnight helped by gains in the financial and commodity sectors after consumer spending rose for a fourth straight month. Oil prices fell more than 1 percent on Monday as hopes of a production freeze faded on the backdrop of rising output from the Middle East. The local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent, a 0.2 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed at its lowest in over three weeks on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 0.29 percent at 22:37 GMT. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by James Dalgleish)