a year ago
Australia shares set to open flat; NZ edges up
August 30, 2016 / 10:45 PM / a year ago

Australia shares set to open flat; NZ edges up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Australian stocks are expected to open
flat to slightly higher on Wednesday as investors take a pause
and wait for further hints on the pace of U.S. interest rate
hikes.
    Upbeat U.S. consumer spending data has firmed expectations
of a U.S. rate hike sometime this year after Fed officials
recently said that such a move was possible. Investors would
keep a close eye on upcoming U.S. payrolls data for more clues
as to when the Fed will make its move.  
    The local share price index futures rose 0.1
percent, a 13.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark was up 0.17 percent on
Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged 0.07
percent higher at 2231 GMT. 

    
 (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
