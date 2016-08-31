FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Australian stocks seen under pressure, NZ falls
August 31, 2016 / 10:30 PM / a year ago

Australian stocks seen under pressure, NZ falls

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to extend
losses on Thursday, as a slump in crude prices overnight could
batter energy stocks, while retail sales data, due later in the
day, may determine the course of consumer staples.
    Oil prices fell 3 percent or more on Wednesday after a
surprise surge in U.S. crude and distillate inventory. 
    Investors will be watching out for Australia's July retail
sales numbers, expected to be announced on Thursday, for cues on
economic growth. 
    Meanwhile, fears of an imminent interest rate hike in the
United States have mounted after upbeat private payrolls data
signaled that the U.S. economy was regaining strength.
 
    The local share price index futures fell 0.4
percent, a 42-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
 close. The benchmark closed at its lowest in more than
six weeks on Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2
percent at 22:21 GMT.   
            
 (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by
Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
