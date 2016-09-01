Australia shares set for weak start; NZ edges down

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Friday, tracking flat global equities overnight, as all eyes would turn to the upcoming U.S. jobs data for clues as to when the Federal Reserve might raise U.S. interest rates. U.S. and European stocks ended mostly steady on Thursday after a report showing weakness in U.S. manufacturing last month weighed. Investors would be keeping a close watch on Friday's U.S. employment data, as strong numbers would signal that a rate hike is on cards in the U.S. before year-end. Weaker crude prices may push energy stocks into their third straight session of losses. The local share price index futures fell 0.2 percent, a 21.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark finished 0.3 percent lower on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged down 0.05 percent at 2208 GMT. (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru, editing by G Crosse)