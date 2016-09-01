FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Australia shares set for weak start; NZ edges down
September 1, 2016 / 10:20 PM / a year ago

Australia shares set for weak start; NZ edges down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower
on Friday, tracking flat global equities overnight, as all eyes
would turn to the upcoming U.S. jobs data for clues as to when
the Federal Reserve might raise U.S. interest rates.
    U.S. and European stocks ended mostly steady on Thursday
after a report showing weakness in U.S. manufacturing last month
weighed. 
    Investors would be keeping a close watch on Friday's U.S.
employment data, as strong numbers would signal that a rate hike
is on cards in the U.S. before year-end. 
    Weaker crude prices may push energy stocks into
their third straight session of losses.
    The local share price index futures fell 0.2
percent, a 21.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark finished 0.3 percent lower on
Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged down
0.05 percent at 2208 GMT.

    
 (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru, editing by G
Crosse)

