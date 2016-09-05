FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Australia shares seen lagging ahead of RBA meet; NZ falls
September 5, 2016 / 10:30 PM / a year ago

Australia shares seen lagging ahead of RBA meet; NZ falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open
slightly lower on Tuesday as investors gear up for a central
bank policy meeting later in the day, which is seen as likely to
be a non-event after the recent rate cuts witnessed in August
and May.
    The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA)is expected to hold its
cash rate steady at a record low of 1.5 percent at its monthly
policy meeting, a Reuters poll of economists showed on Monday.
  
    The local share price index futures fell 0.4
percent, a 31.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark closed about 1.1 percent
higher on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index dipped as
much as 0.24 percent in early trade, after Monday's record
highs.

    
 (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru, editing by G
Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
