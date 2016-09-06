FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set for soft opening ahead of economic data; NZ down
September 6, 2016 / 10:46 PM / a year ago

Australia shares set for soft opening ahead of economic data; NZ down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open
slightly lower on Wednesday as investors await GDP data and for
clues on the health of the economy.
    After the Reserve Bank of Australia stood pat on interest
rates at Tuesday's policy meeting, the market's focus now shifts
to GDP data. 
    The local share price index futures fell 0.2
percent, a 12.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark ended down 0.3 percent on
Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index briefly
touched a record high at the opening before falling 0.041
percent at 2230 GMT.

    
 (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru, editing by G
Crosse and Diane Craft)

