a year ago
Aussie shares set for a lacklustre start; NZ falls
September 7, 2016 / 10:46 PM / a year ago

Aussie shares set for a lacklustre start; NZ falls

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares look set for a muted
start on Thursday tracking a flat Wall Street, although a late
rally in crude oil prices is expected to push energy stocks
higher.
    U.S. stocks ended little changed on Wednesday as investors
assessed the outlook for U.S. interest rates. Markets have been
weighing the likelihood of a rate hike this month from the U.S.
Federal Reserve, with recent economic data suggesting the
central bank could hold off for now. 
    But comments from U.S. Fed officials on Wednesday hinted
that the possibility of a rate hike in September remained on the
table.  
    U.S. crude prices rose nearly 3 percent overnight in post
settlement trading after U.S. inventory data showed what might
be the largest weekly stock draw in over three decades. O/R
    The local share price index futures fell 0.3
percent, a 28.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark closed 0.2 percent higher on
Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index briefly
extended record gains before losing 0.20 percent at 22:11 GMT
    
 (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru)

