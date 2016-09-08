FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Aussie shares set for weak start; NZ extends losses
September 8, 2016 / 10:35 PM / a year ago

Aussie shares set for weak start; NZ extends losses

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
weaker on Friday on likely profit-taking pressure ahead of the
weekend, while the European Central Bank's failure to expand its
quantitative easing programme could also weigh on sentiment.
    However, an overnight jump in crude oil prices might lift
the mood and lend support to energy stocks. 
    The local share price index futures fell 0.2
percent, a 33.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark closed 0.7 percent lower on
Thursday.
    A gauge of global equity markets fell on Thursday after the
European Central Bank (ECB) fell short of market hopes for a
dovish tone regarding its bond-buying program. 
    The ECB was expected to respond to pressure for further
easing by announcing an extension to its asset purchase
programme by year-end.  
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index extended
losses from the previous session to fall 0.17 percent at 2212
GMT. For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
       

 (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by
Matthew Lewis)

