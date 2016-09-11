FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set for third session of losses; NZ lower
#Financials
September 11, 2016 / 10:45 PM / a year ago

Australia shares set for third session of losses; NZ lower

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open more
than 1 percent lower on Monday, extending losses into a third
consecutive session, as the index takes a cue from Wall Street. 
    Basic materials and energy stocks are expected to remain
pressured by a stronger dollar, after recent remarks by U.S.
Federal Reserve policymakers helped boost expectations of a rate
rise in the near term.   
    Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren, a historically dovish
policymaker, said the U.S. central bank faced increasing risks
if it waited too much longer to raise interest rates. 
    The local share price index futures fell 1.5
percent, or 79 points to 5,246 points, a 93.2-point discount to
the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark
lost nearly 1 percent on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 1.2
percent, or 88.04 points, to 7,380.56 at 22:16 GMT. The
benchmark lost close to 1 percent on Friday.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
