a year ago
Australia shares set to rebound, NZ up
September 12, 2016 / 10:55 PM / a year ago

Australia shares set to rebound, NZ up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to snap
three sessions of losses on Tuesday, tracking a Wall Street
rally, as Fed officials eased rate hike fears.
    While Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard stuck to
her dovish stance on interest rates,  Atlanta Fed Bank President
Dennis Lockhart and his Minneapolis counterpart Neel Kashkari
suggested there was no urgency for a rate rise, citing the
fragile state of the economy.  
    The local share price index futures rose 1.5
percent, or 79 points, to 5280, a 60.4-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. 
    The benchmark fell 2.2 percent to its lowest since July on
Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.6
percent, or 42.9 points, to 7,322.74 at 22:32 GMT.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by James
Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
