a year ago
Australia shares set to open lower following Wall Street, NZ higher
September 14, 2016 / 10:35 PM / a year ago

Australia shares set to open lower following Wall Street, NZ higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to edge
lower at Thursday's open, tracking Wall Street, after snapping
four consecutive sessions of losses in the previous session.
    The local share price index futures fell 0.4
percent, or 19 points, to 5,214, a 13.7-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark
finished 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday.
    Investors will look out for Australian jobs data due later
in the day, that is expected to show unemployment steady at 5.7
percent. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was 0.2
percent, or 9.13 points, higher at 7,219.85 at 22:03 GMT.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris
Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
