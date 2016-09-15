FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set for third straight day of gains; NZ up
September 15, 2016 / 10:26 PM / a year ago

Australia shares set for third straight day of gains; NZ up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set for a third
consecutive session of gains on Friday following Wall Street,
but remained on track to end lower for the week.
    The local share price index futures rose 0.6
percent, or 33 points, to 5,262, a 22.1-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark
finished 0.2 percent higher in the previous session.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was 0.4
percent, or 29.11 points, up to 7,225.35 at 2216 GMT.

    
 (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by David
Gregorio)

