a year ago
Australia shares expected to snap three days of gains; NZ slightly up
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
September 18, 2016 / 10:50 PM / a year ago

Australia shares expected to snap three days of gains; NZ slightly up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
lower on Monday, snapping three straight sessions of gains,
tracking a decline on Wall Street and some weakness in key
commodity prices.
    The local share price index futures was flat at
5275 points, a 21.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark finished 1.1 percent higher
in the previous session.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up for
a second straight session at 0.14 percent, or 9.9 points, higher
at 7,260.41 at 22:15 GMT.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by
Peter Cooney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
