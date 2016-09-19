Australia shares set to open soft; NZ flat

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares are headed for a soft start on Tuesday after technical glitches in early trade and a halt in the afternoon in the previous session cut short share trading on the stock exchange. The local share price index futures fell 0.1 percent, or 5 points, to 5,264, a 30.8-point discount to the last S&P/ASX 200 index quote on Monday. The benchmark was flat at 5,294.8 points in the previous session when the bourse announced that trading would not resume. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat at 7,278.2 points at 2210 GMT. (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Hay)