a year ago
Australia shares set to open soft; NZ flat
#Financials
September 19, 2016 / 10:40 PM / a year ago

Australia shares set to open soft; NZ flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares are headed for a soft
start on Tuesday after technical glitches in early trade and a
halt in the afternoon in the previous session cut short share
trading on the stock exchange.
    The local share price index futures fell 0.1
percent, or 5 points, to 5,264, a 30.8-point discount to the
last S&P/ASX 200 index quote on Monday. 
    The benchmark was flat at 5,294.8 points in the previous
session when the bourse announced that trading would not resume.
 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat at
7,278.2 points at 2210 GMT.

    
 (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew
Hay)

