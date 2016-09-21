FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Australia shares to extend gains into third session, NZ higher
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 21, 2016 / 10:30 PM / a year ago

Australia shares to extend gains into third session, NZ higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to extend
gains into a third consecutive session on Thursday, as markets
cheer the U.S. Federal Reserve's overnight decision to hold off
on a rate rise.
    The central bank left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday
but strongly signaled it could still tighten monetary policy by
the end of this year. 
    The local share price index futures rose 0.6
percent, or 32 points, to 5,355, a 15.4-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark
finished 0.7 percent higher on Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 0.5
percent, or 38.88 points, at 7,320.05 at 22:10 GMT.
    The benchmark ended 0.4 percent lower in the previous
session.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris
Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.