Australia shares set for first weekly gain in six, NZ up

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares advanced for a fourth straight session on Friday, tracking Wall Street, encouraged by the U.S. Federal Reserve's increasingly cautious approach to future interest rate hikes. The local share price index futures rose 0.5 percent, or 27 points to 5,381, a 6.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark is on track for a weekly gain, snapping five weeks of losses. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 0.2 percent at 2210 GMT. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)