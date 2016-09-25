FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Australia shares expected to cool off; NZ lower
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 25, 2016 / 9:50 PM / a year ago

Australia shares expected to cool off; NZ lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to snap
four straight sessions of gains on Monday, tracking Wall Street,
after posting their biggest weekly gain in two months in the
previous session.
    The local share price index futures was 0.4
percent, or 24 points, lower at 5,396, a 35.3-point discount to
the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark
ended 1.1 percent higher on Friday.
    New Zealand's main index was down 0.2 percent, or 
10.87 points, at 7285.87 at 21:15 GMT.
    Daylight saving time officially began in New Zealand on
Sunday, prompting cash markets to open an hour earlier.
      
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.