a year ago
Australia shares set to open soft, NZ slightly down
September 26, 2016 / 10:00 PM / a year ago

Australia shares set to open soft, NZ slightly down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set for a sluggish
start on Tuesday, tracking losses on Wall Street, as investors
await the first U.S. presidential debate between Hillary Clinton
and Donald Trump.
    The local share price index futures was 0.8
percent, or 44 points, lower at 5,373, a 58.4-point discount to
the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark
closed flat at 5,431.42 points on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down
0.15 percent, or 11.21 points, at 7,253.66 at 21:52 GMT.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris
Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
