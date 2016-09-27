Australia shares to open lower; New Zealand rebounds

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to narrow losses from the previous session on Wednesday, as investor views suggested Democrat Hillary Clinton won the first U.S. presidential debate against Republican rival Donald Trump. The local share price index futures fell 0.1 percent, or 6 points, to 5,401, a 4.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.5 percent lower on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was 0.2 percent, or 12.9 points, higher at 7,265.86 at 2150 GMT. The benchmark lost 0.2 percent on Tuesday. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)