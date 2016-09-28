FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set to open higher; NZ slightly up
September 28, 2016 / 9:55 PM / a year ago

Australia shares set to open higher; NZ slightly up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to edge
higher on Thursday after an OPEC agreement to ease a global glut
of crude boosted oil prices, pushing Wall Street higher.
    The local share price index futures was 0.8
percent, or 41 points, higher at 5,442, a 29.6-point premium to
the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark
closed up 0.1 percent on Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 0.2
percent, or 16.3 points, at 7,306.94 at 2146 GMT.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, click
on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, click on 

 (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)

