Australia shares set to open higher; NZ slightly up

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to edge higher on Thursday after an OPEC agreement to ease a global glut of crude boosted oil prices, pushing Wall Street higher. The local share price index futures was 0.8 percent, or 41 points, higher at 5,442, a 29.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed up 0.1 percent on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 0.2 percent, or 16.3 points, at 7,306.94 at 2146 GMT. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, click on (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)