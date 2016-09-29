Australia shares set to open lower following Wall Street, NZ down

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to snap two consecutive sessions of gains on Friday, following a sharp fall on Wall Street, offsetting support from rising oil prices. The local share price index futures fell 0.6 percent, or 34 points, to 5,429, a 42.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed up 1.1 percent on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.6 percent, or 43.67 points, at 7,299.78, at 2200 GMT. The benchmark ended 0.7 percent higher in the previous session. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru)