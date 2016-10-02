FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Australia shares seen rising as Deutsche Bank rallies; NZ edges down
October 2, 2016 / 10:00 PM / a year ago

Australia shares seen rising as Deutsche Bank rallies; NZ edges down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to trade in
positive territory on Monday as Deutsche Bank's shares recovered
from record lows on a report it is close to a settlement with
U.S. authorities over the sale of toxic mortgage bonds.
    Deutsche Bank shares, which hit a record low
earlier on Friday, extended their recovery after the AFP news
agency said the bank was near to a settlement for $5.4
billion. 
    The local share price index futures climbed 0.6
percent or 30 points to 5,446, a 10.1-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark
finished 0.65 percent lower on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index inched
lower by 0.1 percent to 7,351.49 in early trade.

For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Wayne
Cole)

