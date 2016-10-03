FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Australia shares set to open weaker; NZ slides
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
October 3, 2016 / 9:25 PM / a year ago

Australia shares set to open weaker; NZ slides

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares look set to lose ground
on Tuesday, mirroring Wall Street, amid concerns about the
global banking sector. 
    U.S-listed shares of Deutsche Bank slipped as hopes
faded of a swift deal with U.S. authorities over a multi-billion
dollar penalty. 
    The local share price index futures fell 0.4
percent to 5,442, a 36.5-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.8 percent
on Monday to 5,478.5 at the close of trade.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slid 0.4
percent to 7,344.28 in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)

