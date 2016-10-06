FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set for guarded start ahead of U.S. jobs data, NZ slips
October 6, 2016 / 9:56 PM / a year ago

Australia shares set for guarded start ahead of U.S. jobs data, NZ slips

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set for a sluggish
start on Friday as investors await U.S. job market data due
later in the day that could give a hint on the odds of a
year-end Federal Reserve rate hike. 
    Strong U.S. jobs numbers might cement expectations of a Fed
rate increase later this year and ripple through markets.
Economists polled by Reuters forecast nonfarm payrolls to
increase by 175,000. 
    The local share price index futures rose 0.3
percent to 5,481, a 2.0-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index close. The benchmark perked up 30.07 points,
or 0.6 percent, to 5,483 at the close of trade.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped for
a fourth straight session, down 0.14 percent or 10-points, to
7,187 in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by
Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
