6 months ago
Australia shares expected to edge lower; NZ up
February 26, 2017 / 9:21 PM / 6 months ago

Australia shares expected to edge lower; NZ up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Feb 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
slightly lower on Monday after declines in iron ore futures and
oil prices last week.
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.3
percent to 5,703 points, a 36-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark declined 0.8
percent on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.3
percent in early trade.
    Health care services provider Metlifecare Ltd          was
the biggest percentage gainer, rising 1.8 percent after it
reported a 31.3 percent jump in half-year net profit.   

    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on          
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on            

 (Reporting by Sindhu Chandrasekaran in Bengaluru; Editing by
Cynthia Osterman)

