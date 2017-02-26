Australia shares expected to edge lower; NZ up

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open slightly lower on Monday after declines in iron ore futures and oil prices last week. The local share price index futures fell 0.3 percent to 5,703 points, a 36-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark declined 0.8 percent on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3 percent in early trade. Health care services provider Metlifecare Ltd was the biggest percentage gainer, rising 1.8 percent after it reported a 31.3 percent jump in half-year net profit. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Sindhu Chandrasekaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)