6 months ago
Australia shares poised for subdued start ahead of GDP data; NZ slides
February 28, 2017 / 10:14 PM / 6 months ago

Australia shares poised for subdued start ahead of GDP data; NZ slides

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    March 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set for a
lacklustre start on Wednesday, with declines on Wall Street and
weaker overnight oil and iron ore prices souring sentiment.
    U.S. stocks slipped on Tuesday as investors braced for
President Donald Trump's address to Congress.     
    Local investors will also be keeping an eye out for
Australian gross domestic product (GDP) data due later in the
day, which is forecast to show growth of 0.7 percent in the
fourth quarter, bouncing from a shock 0.5 percent contraction in
the third.             
    The local share price index futures          dipped 0.1
percent to 5,678, a 34.2-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark fell 0.2 percent
on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         slid 0.3
percent in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on          
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on            

 (Reporting by Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru)

