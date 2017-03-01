FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
Australia shares poised to open strong; NZ up
March 1, 2017 / 9:27 PM / 6 months ago

Australia shares poised to open strong; NZ up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    March 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher
on Thursday, mirroring Wall Street, as U.S. President Donald
Trump's measured tone in his first speech to the Congress lifted
sentiment.
    In his speech, Trump stated that he was open to immigration
reform and said that he wanted a healthcare overhaul, broad tax
cuts and a $1 trillion public-private initiative to rebuild
degraded roads and bridges in the U.S.             
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.9
percent, or 50 points, to 5,733, a 28.2-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark fell
0.1 percent on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.5
percent, or 35.76 points in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on          
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on            

 (Reporting by Hanna Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Dominic
Evans)

