5 months ago
Australian shares set to open higher; NZ flat
#Financials
March 5, 2017 / 9:23 PM / 5 months ago

Australian shares set to open higher; NZ flat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    March 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open
higher on Monday, with financials likely to follow a strong lead
by their peers on Wall Street after the U.S. Federal Reserve
signalled there could be an interest rate hike this month. 
    The local share price index futures          were up 0.4
percent or 21 points. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index        
fell 0.8 percent on Friday. 
    Banks benefit from rising interest rates and U.S. financial
stocks rose on Wall Street on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair
Janet Yellen indicated the Fed was set to raise rates at its
meeting on March 14-15 if employment and other economic data
hold up.                 
    U.S. listed shares of large-cap miners BHP Billiton         
and Rio Tinto Ltd         closed higher on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was flat at
7164.14 in early trade.
    Shares of markets operator NZX Ltd          were down 0.9
percent after it reported a decline in total trades for cash
markets in February.             
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on          
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on            

 (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by
Susan Fenton)

