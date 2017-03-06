FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Australia shares set for soft start ahead of RBA meet; NZ flat
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 6, 2017 / 9:26 PM / 5 months ago

Australia shares set for soft start ahead of RBA meet; NZ flat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    March 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares were seen opening
slightly lower on Tuesday as investors awaited a meeting of the
Reserve Bank of Australia that is widely expected to keep the
main interest rate at a record low of 1.5 percent.
    The local share price index futures          was down 0.1
percent at 5720, a 26.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index         close. The benchmark closed 0.29 percent 
higher on Monday. 
    According to the latest Reuters Poll report, all 67
economists polled by Reuters forecast the RBA would stand pat on
March 7, following two rate cuts last year.             
    Meanwhile, miners and oil producers in Australia are likely
to be hurt by an overnight decline in commodity prices.      
       
    In overseas trading Wall Street fell overnight, hurt by
renewed turbulence surrounding the Trump administration and by
geopolitical tensions in Asia.     
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was flat at
7171.57 in early trade.
    
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on          
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on            

 (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by
Gareth Jones)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.