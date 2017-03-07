FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
UPDATE 1-Australia shares open lower, NZ flat after glitch delays start
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 7, 2017 / 11:26 PM / 5 months ago

UPDATE 1-Australia shares open lower, NZ flat after glitch delays start

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 (Updates with NZ shares opening after technical glitch)
    March 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares slipped at the opening
on Wednesday while New Zealand shares opened flat after a
technical glitch delayed the start of trading by 90 minutes. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was flat at
7166.64 at 2315 GMT. The S&P/ASX 200 index         was down 0.26
percent or 15.09 points at 5746.3.
    The NZX said it "experienced issues with its trading system
and FIX gateway connections" that required a restart of the
system, delaying the open. Traders expect lower volumes on the
bourse over the day as a result.                         

    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on          
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on            

 (Reporting by Urvashi Goenka and Anusha Ravindranath in
Bengaluru; Editing by Jane Wardell and Richard Borsuk)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.