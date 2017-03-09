March 10 Australian shares look set to open steady on Friday, with financials gaining on expectations the Federal Reserve will raise U.S. interest rates next week and resource stocks falling after a further decline in commodity prices. The local share price index futures was up 0.1 percent, or 7 points, to 5758, a 16.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.32 percent lower on Thursday. Oil prices slid again on Thursday, after falling on Wednesday to their lowest this year, as record U.S. crude inventories fed doubts about whether OPEC-led supply cuts would reduce a global glut . Metals followed suit with iron ore and steel futures in China at one-month lows on Thursday . A major point of focus on Friday will be U.S. jobs data, which should provide more clarity on whether the Fed will raise rates at its meeting on March 14-15. Economists now expect rates a rate increase at the meeting and two more later this year, according to latest Reuters poll . New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat at 7139.67 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru, editing by Larry King)