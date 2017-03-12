FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set to open flat; NZ inches up
March 12, 2017 / 9:10 PM / 5 months ago

Australia shares set to open flat; NZ inches up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    March 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
flat on Monday as  growing anticipation of a U.S. interest rate
hike this week could keep markets on edge. 
    Resources shares in Australia could come under pressure
after oil prices skidded on Friday.      
    The local share price index futures          was up 0.1
percent or 3 points to 5782, a 6.4-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark
finished at its best level in more than a week on Friday.
    Jobs data released from the United States on Friday pointed
to strength in the domestic economy and further bolstered
expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates
when it meets this week.             
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         nudged up
0.1 percent or 5 points to 7182.59 in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on          
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on            

 (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru)

