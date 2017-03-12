Australia shares set to open flat; NZ inches up

March 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open flat on Monday as growing anticipation of a U.S. interest rate hike this week could keep markets on edge. Resources shares in Australia could come under pressure after oil prices skidded on Friday. The local share price index futures was up 0.1 percent or 3 points to 5782, a 6.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark finished at its best level in more than a week on Friday. Jobs data released from the United States on Friday pointed to strength in the domestic economy and further bolstered expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates when it meets this week. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index nudged up 0.1 percent or 5 points to 7182.59 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru)